"Now we have a huge problem" - Former WWE writer points out a big issue with The Fiend's storyline with Randy Orton [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently pointed out an issue with how WWE booked The Fiend on RAW last night. Russo believed that The Fiend should have been on the show this week.

The Fiend hasn't been on WWE television since he lost the Firefly Inferno Match against Randy Orton at the TLC PPV.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about The Fiend not being on WWE RAW last night and why it was a mistake. Russo believed that if The Fiend is set to return on Sunday, it would have made sense for him to have come out and saved Alexa Bliss on RAW:

Correct me if I'm wrong, the Royal Rumble's on Sunday. So I would have to believe... it looks like Orton is gonna win the Royal Rumble and then the lights gimmick, boom boom boom, here comes The Fiend. Okay bro, now we have a huge problem. If that's the case, why don't we see The Fiend tonight and if we're going to see The Fiend on Sunday, why would he have allowed this to happen to Alexa Bliss tonight. You see what I'm saying bro? You know you're going to see him on Sunday, where was he for Alexa Bliss tonight? I believe a lot of this happens because they are writing it at the last minute so they are leaving so many holes, they're not able to follow everything through because if he's going to make an appearance at the Royal Rumble we should have seen him tonight making some kind of save on Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton on WWE RAW in recent weeks

A couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, fans saw Alexa Bliss throw a fireball at Randy Orton's face. This left Orton reeling in the middle of the ring. Last week on RAW, Orton appeared on RAW in a mask and claimed that he'd suffered facial burns from the attack. The Viper then blamed The Fiend for orchestrating Alexa's attack. Orton also believed that The Fiend had made Bliss attack him to try and prevent him from entering the Royal Rumble match.

On last night's WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss challenged Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship in the main event. The match came about after Alexa's victory over Asuka in a non-title match during the previous episode. The finish of their match on this week's main event of RAW saw Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw locked in on Asuka when Randy Orton came out and hit Bliss with an RKO.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka's RAW Women's title clash ended in no-contest.