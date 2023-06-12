"Now I’m side eyeing EERRYBODY"- Bianca Belair sends out a cheeky message following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently sent out a cheeky message after Friday Night SmackDown.

The EST lost the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at the Night of Champions premium live event. On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Adam Pearce handed over a new title, which was renamed as the WWE Women's Championship, to The Empress of Tomorrow. But the latter was interrupted by the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Taking to social media, Belair sent out a message following SmackDown, as she wrote how her mood changed before and after the show.

Belair wrote:

"Friday Mood started out as slide 1 Ended as slide 2… Now I’m side eyeing EERRYBODY..ESTofWWE #Smackdown"

Bianca Belair revealed who her dream opponent is

Bianca Belair recently revealed that Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley and other female superstars are her dream opponents.

While speaking in an interview on Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, The EST of WWE revealed that she would like to face the likes of The Eradicator, Charlotte Flair, and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Pheonix in the near future.

Belair further added that The Glamazon is one of her inspirations and that she would love to work with her someday.

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing," she said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Belair.

