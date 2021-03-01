NWA to resume filming content in March, announcement coming soon - Reports

After a very promising 2019 for the National Wrestling Alliance, 2020 was a step backwards for the prestigious promotion. The company's last set of tapings came back on January 26, 2020 for its hit YouTube show, "NWA Powerrr." But according to new reports, it sounds like the NWA is gearing up for another return in late March.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is planning to run a set of television tapings from March 21-24. In theory, the company could record months of content in that four-day span to help get the brand up and running in 2021.

This period will be a crucial set of tapings for the NWA to get the product back in front of its fanbase, which has been anxiously awaiting the company's return. Last year's highlight for the NWA came with Thunder Rosa consistently appearing on AEW Dynamite and giving the NWA Women's World Championship a new platform.

AEW star Serena Deeb currently holds the legendary title, as she defeated Rosa for the gold last year. Both women have regularly competed on AEW programming in recent months.

It's unclear what the NWA's potential plan means for the promotion's relationship with AEW. Deeb holds the company's women's title, but she is a member of the AEW roster. This is just one example of the obstacles the NWA could face if/when it returns.

NWA recently deleted all of the content on its YouTube channel

Powerrr

Over the last few days, the NWA quietly removed all of the content from its YouTube channel. Many fans worried about this development, as it seemed like the company's future was bleak.

But Meltzer stated that an announcement regarding the company's video content is coming in the next few days. He claimed that this is "good" news. He also revealed that the announcement has nothing to do with the company's current relationship with AEW.

Whatever the NWA has planned, fans can hope that it will bring excitement back to a brand that pretty much lost all of its momentum in 2020.

It will be exciting to see what NWA's roster will look like in the coming weeks, as the company will have to deal with several departures to WWE, IMPACT, and AEW. Ricky Starks, James Storm, Eddie Kingston, and Eli Drake have all left the company. It will also be sad to acknowledge the passing of The Question Mark, a beloved character on "NWA Powerrr" for many months.

How do you think the new NWA will look when it resumes taping new content? Will it bounce back after it lost so many members of the roster? Please sound off in the comments section below.