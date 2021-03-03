NWA returns to pay-per-view with Back For The Attack on March 21st

The NWA will make their long awaited return to active competition and pay-per-view in just three weeks' time. It was revealed today that the National Wrestling Alliance will present Back For The Attack on Sunday March 21st at 4PM EST. The show will be available on FITE TV and will be the official relaunch for the company since their hiatus during the global pandemic.

The NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, The Pope, Tim Storm and Kamille are all scheduled to appear for this show. In the press release via FITE TV, Thunder Rosa commented on the return of the National Wrestling Alliance saying:

“I’m very excited that we have partnered up with FITE! La Mera Mera is ready to bring the heat to NWA and to show why I am one of the best wrestlers in the world today!”

It should be a newsworthy show with the promotion looking to make an immediate impact with their return since the pandemic. It will also be a busy day on March 21st with WWE Fastlane immediately following Back For The Attack, albeit on the WWE Network. NWA further expanded their relationship with FITE TV with this announcement as well as the return of their weekly series, NWA Powerrr.

New season of NWA Powerrr announced

Along with the announcement of their next pay-per-view, NWA revealed that they will be premiering a new season of NWA Powerrr, which will also be available on FITE TV. This is exciting news for fans of the studio wrestling throwback series, which gained popularity due to stars such as Thunder Rosa, Nick Aldis, Eddie Kingston and Ricky Starks.

NWA President William Corgan solidified his commitment to broadcast regularly on FITE with the following remarks from the press release:

Advertisement

“For so many, this last year or so has been challenging on just about every level imaginable, and what’s been difficult is that we haven’t been able to help as we’d like: by entertaining and putting on the best show possible for our great NWA fans. And so in that we can’t thank FITE enough for becoming our exclusive broadcast partner going forward, and affording us this great opportunity to bring back POWERRR as well as regularly scheduled PPV’s.”

The future of NWA was in a state of flux following the removal of past episodes of NWA Powerrr being removed from their YouTube channel. However, today's news has brought plenty of optimism for the fanbase. Back For The Attack will mark the start of a new era for one of the oldest promotions in the wrestling business.