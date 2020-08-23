NWA's Thunder Rosa challenges Hikaru Shida for AEW All Out

The AEW Women's World Champion has been challenged by the NWA Women's World Champion on AEW Dynamite this week.

During the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite, current NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa appeared to cut a promo backstage on current AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida.

Thunder Rosa stated that she wanted to prove that she was the real Women's World Champion and has arrived in All Elite Wrestling with one goal in mind, to take Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship.

NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa then officially challenged Hikaru Shida to a match at AEW All Out on September 5, 2020 for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Thunder Rosa in AEW?

Thunder Rosa has been a major focal point of National Wrestling Alliance over the last 12 months. Rosa made regular appearances on NWA's weekly television program, NWA Powerrr on the promotion's official YouTube channel.

Thunder Rosa would reach the peak of the women's division in the NWA when she defeated Allysin Kay to capture the NWA World Women's Championship at the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view event in January 2020. This would also mark the first-ever Mexican-born wrestler to become the NWA World Women's Champion.

However, due to the health and safety issues associated with the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, NWA Powerrr television tapings have been indefinitely put on hold, along with any other NWA promoted events.

During this period of time in which NWA events have been postponed, we have seen numerous current and former National Wrestling Alliance wrestlers appear on AEW Dynamite.

Former NWA Television Champion Ricky Starks answered Cody's TNT Championship open challenge in recent months. Despite Ricky Starks losing the match against Cody, he was later signed to an AEW contract.

The same was seen for former NWA wrestler Eddie Kingston, who also answered Cody's open challenge. Once again, despite being unsuccessful, Eddie Kingston would be signed to an AEW contract.

It is yet to be seen what Thunder Rosa and the NWA's relationship is with AEW. However, the prospect of Thunder Rosa going up against Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship is sure to excite fans of All Elite Wrestling.