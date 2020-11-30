Trevor Murdoch had a decent run in WWE over a decade ago, when he teamed with Lance Cade and won the World Tag Team titles on three occasions in the company.

Murdoch returned to wrestling last year after having announced his retirement in 2018. The current NWA National Champion spoke about his reaction to winning the World Tag Team titles in WWE, just a few months after joining WWE back in 2005, in an interview with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres.

Trevor Murdoch on winning the WWE World Tag Team titles

Murdoch said that he was elated at winning the WWE World Tag Team titles, just two months after signing with the company. He said that after meeting his family, he went to meet WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Harley Race. Murdoch had trained at Race's wrestling school before embarking on his pro wrestling career.

“That was. It was holy sh*t. I just won. You got to think it wasn't, but like you said, six to eight weeks after I got there, I'm World Tag Team Champion. I've been working my whole career just to get there and then, within that time frame, it automatically changes on you. And you're the world champion. I won the titles. I went home the next day. I walked. I came home, gave my wife and kids a hug and a kiss and I said: ‘I'm going up to the training school at Harley’s. My wife got a little upset because I just got home. I said: ‘I'll be back. Don't worry’. And I went in and I walked into the school. I walked right into Harley's office and I laid that World Tag Team Title right on his desk and I looked at him, and he looked at me, and he goes: ‘I told you the creme rise to the top kid’. And I just you know. I gave him a hug. I was happy."

Murdoch said that he met the students at the school and showed them the belt, and told them that they too can achieve it as he came through the ranks the same way they were doing.

