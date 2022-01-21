NXT UK results: Heritage Cup on the line, tag team tournament continues

NXT UK had yet another busy week. The tag team eliminator tournament rumbled on, and a new feud in the women's division has come to the forefront between fashionista Jinny and Amale, the French Hope.

Blair Davenport continues to set her sights on the women's title following her recent loss to current champion Meiko Satomura. This week's show also saw the Heritage Cup on the line between Noam Dar and number one contender and former champion A-Kid.

Pretty Deadly def. Sam Gradwell and Saxon Huxley

Former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly came out on top against Sam Gradwell, and his mystery partner, who turned out to be Saxon Huxley. However, even with Huxley by his side, Gradwell was unable to overcome the duo of Pretty Deadly.

Isla Dawn def. Emilia McKenzie

After involving some of her usual trickery, the White Witch of NXT Isla Dawn managed to defeat long-time rival and protege of Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, Emilia McKenzie.

Noam Dar retained the Heritage Cup against A-Kid

The grueling match-up between current cup holder Noam Dar and number one contender A-Kid ended in a draw, with Dar retaining the accolade. Could there be another chance for former champion A-Kid down the line?

Coming soon on NXT UK

On next week's show, long-time rivals Jordan Devlin and Ilja Dragunov will finally go head-to-head. The duo will face off with the NXT UK title on the line in an empty arena match.

Also on next week's show, Gallus and Die Familie will face off in a six-man tag team match. The two factions have been battling for the past few weeks, and have cost each other matches in the tag team eliminator tournament.

As well as this, the tag team eliminator tournament will continue in the next few weeks. Finalists Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff will take on Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith, with the winner taking on current tag team champions Moustache Mountain Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

