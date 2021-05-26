Karrion Kross' challenger for TakeOver: In Your House to be decided next week

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Karrion Kross will defend the NXT Championship. The question is...who will be challenging him?

Since returning from injury, Karrion Kross has been unstoppable. A literal juggernaut on the Black and Gold brand, Kross has demolished any and everyone that's come across his path. Santos Escobar and the entirety of Legado Del Fantasma failed to put him down months ago.

The Superstars of the black-and-gold brand are set to tear down the house at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House, streaming exclusively on @peacockTV on Sunday, June 13 at 8 E/5 P! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SIMg1bTrgB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021

Back at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Kross mauled Finn Balor and did what nobody else could do for a year when he defeated The Prince. Since then, Kross has laid down the gauntlet, demanding a real challenge from the NXT roster. Earlier this month, Finn Balor, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano attacked Kross in the same night.

Austin Theory already felt the wrath of Karrion Kross weeks ago. Tonight, Kross dethroned The Prince of NXT once and for all. He put him to sleep with the KrossJacket after he dominated Finn Balor for most of the match.

Two down, three to go. And what better way to decide who to take on Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House than a triple threat?

That's exactly what fans will get to see; next week, Gargano, Dunne and O'Reilly will clash for the right to face Kross.

Can one of the challengers in the triple threat match defeat NXT Champion Karrion Kross?

Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Johnny Gargano: These are the three men who have yet to get their receipt from the NXT Champion since they attacked him at the beginning of May. As Kross loves to say, "No matter where the time is told, at the end of the day, everybody pays the toll."

Why do I belong in this match after losing last week?



1) Um.. Johnny TakeOver ring a bell?



2) Don't forget.. Where all others have failed.. I have already succeeded. #TickTock https://t.co/bqyoRuqtgK pic.twitter.com/mLqhCnBnEk — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 26, 2021

With that, fans can assume that each one of these men will get their shot at Kross at some point. The question is, who will be crowned the new number one contender? Right now, O'Reilly seems like the leading contender, as he has the most momentum.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has held his own with Balor in the past, so it stands to reason that he would be a tough opponent for Karrion Kross. But anything can happen in NXT, so viewers will have to wait and see how the match unfolds next Tuesday.

Who will be the one to challenge for Karrion Kross's throne? Who do you think earns the shot at the NXT Title next week?