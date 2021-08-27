"An incredible athlete" - Current champion heaps praise on Brock Lesnar 

WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe has huge praise for Brock Lesnar, referring to The Beast Incarnate as one of the most incredible athletes he's shared the ring with.

The two superstars battled each other in a singles competition for the first time at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in 2017 for the Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar successfully defeated The Samoan Submission Machine to retain his Title.

During an exclusive interview with GiveMeSports, Samoa Joe heaped praise on his former rival and mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as being among the list of superstars with incredible strength, reflex and ability.

"For Brock, an incredible athlete," said Samoa Joe. "Probably one of the most incredible athletes I've been in the ring with. Kurt [Angle] being among that pantheon of guys with next level strength and reflex and ability. When he goes out, he wants to be in a fight and wants to be wild and rowdy. I'm more than willing to provide that for him. There is good sychonisty there."

Samoa Joe on working with Brock Lesnar's former advocate Paul Heyman in WWE

Samoa Joe got to work with Paul Heyman during his feud with Brock Lesnar as the former ECW boss was serving as The Beast Incarnate's advocate at the time.

Joe famously made Heyman pass out in Coquina Clutch during a segment on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2017.

The NXT Champion has revealed that Heyman was the mastermind behind the segment.

"That interaction in particular was one of those moments," said Joe. "It was something to the effect of, Michael sits down with Sollozzo [The Godfather] at dinner and they're like, 'Uhh, okay, I got it.' I think that was the entire conversation when we were going over the tone of what we wanted to do."

Samoa Joe made history at NXT TakeOver 36 by dethroning Karrion Kross to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion. It completed an incredible turnaround for the Samoan Submission Machine as he was initially released by WWE after this year's WrestleMania.

Edited by Alan John