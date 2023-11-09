NXT champion shares hilarious update alongside Rhea Ripley

A current NXT Tag Team Champion shared a hilarious update and photo alongside reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

It's not surprising if a WWE Superstar breaks kayfabe or at least breaks character when dealing with fans or during interactions online. Social media has made things more accessible to the WWE Universe, and more superstars are opening up as a result.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Duke Hudson of Chase University posted a couple of images with Ripley. The two showed off some gold, with Hudson holding his NXT Tag Team Title and his MVP trophy while Ripley proudly clutched her World Championship.

"I never thought I'd see the day” - Devil Woman," Hudson wrote.

It's a cool moment for Rhea Ripley and Duke Hudson, who are both from Adelaide, Australia. They both wrestled for Melbourne City Wrestling before making their way to WWE. They are also the only Australians who are holding championships in the company currently.

Other Australians in WWE at the moment include Indi Hartwell and Bronson Reed on RAW, Grayson Waller on SmackDown, and Xyon Quinn on NXT. Nia Jax is not Australian, but she was born in Sydney.

Rhea Ripley set to defend her championship at Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel last Saturday in Saudi Arabia. It was the toughest challenge yet for Ripley, who had to outlast Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 5-Way match.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, a new challenger was determined via a women's Battle Royal. Stark and Baszler were the final two competitors, and the upstart superstar earned an opportunity to challenge Mami at Survivor Series in Chicago.

Survivor Series is less than three weeks away at the Allstate Arena. Does Zoey Stark have it in her to dethrone The Eradicator?

Who do you think should take the Women's World Championship away from Rhea Ripley? Share your answers in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here