NXT Championship match with added stipulation confirmed for TakeOver: In Your House

Will this be Velveteen Dream's last shot at the title?

NXT TakeOver: In Your House has announced its potential main event. After several weeks of back and forth between the Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion, Adam Cole, The Panama City Playboy agreed to a title defense against his arch-rival at In Your House.

The one caveat, however, was that if Cole was victorious then Dream would not receive another shot at the title as long as the leader of the Undisputed Era was Champion.

A possible title swap at In Your House?

When rules likes these are attached to a title match, it usually means one of two things. Cole has been Champion for almost a year and he could feasibly drop his title to the Dream. It would negate the stipulation he negotiated for with William Regal and would allow a slight refresh of the NXT title scene.

The second possibility is that Dream could lose. After failing to capture the NXT Championship once more (he lost to Tommaso Ciampa), he could move up to the main roster. The rest of the NXT locker room is ready to move up and by Dream joining RAW or SmackDown, it would open up TV time for a different act or acts.

So the next question that comes is where will the match take place? During negotiations, Regal promised to give both Cole and Dream a venue worthy of their spotlight and the Championship.

It appears that we may be getting another NXT cinematic match at TakeOver: In Your House. Will it live up to its predecessors like the Boneyard and Firefly Funhouse matches? Could it be similar to the fight between Ciampa and Johnny Gargano?