"Not everyone matters" – NXT sensation Nikkita Lyons engages in an interesting exchange with fellow star Tiffany Stratton

WWE NXT 2.0 stars Nikkita Lyons and Tiffany Stratton.
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 25, 2022 05:03 PM IST
News

NXT sensation Nikkita Lyons sent a message to Tiffany Stratton in the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Taking to social media, Stratton shared a post, to which Lyons responded with a comment.

In recent weeks, both Lyons and Stratton have been on the rise in NXT 2.0, taking the brand by storm. Stratton has already started to establish herself as a top heel, whereas Lyons is on the back of an impressive debut.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton shared a post with three photos of her from NXT 2.0 debut and wrote the following:

"Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters" - wrote Stratton.

Check out Tiffany Stratton's post below:

In response to Stratton's post, Lyons commented:

"Those who mind don’t matter & those who matter don’t mind."

Here is a screengrab of Lyons' comment below:

Nikkita Lyons' comment under Tiffany Stratton's post.

Tiffany Stratton recently defeated Wendy Choo in her latest NXT appearance. Stratton caught the eye of the WWE Universe courtesy of her incredible finishing maneuver: a corkscrew Vader Bomb.

Nikkita Lyons was successful in her NXT debut

After weeks of anticipation, Nikkita Lyons made her NXT 2.0 debut this past week. She collided with Kayla Inlay in a singles match and showcased an impressive offensive style inside the ring.

Lyons picked up a quick win and uniquely pinned her opponent by doing the split over her for the three count. However, Lyons' NXT debut wasn't her first WWE appearance.

She previously made two appearances on 205 Live. In her first match on the brand, Lyons lost to Amari Miller but managed to win against Erica Yan in her second 205 Live appearance.

It remains to be seen how Nikkita Lyons' WWE run will turn out in the coming weeks. She's now a fan favorite and was praised for her NXT 2.0 debut across social media.

