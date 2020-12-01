NXT sensation Leon Ruff has had quite the November. The up and coming sensation recently won the NXT North American Championship, much to everyone's surprise. Now, he's taken to social media, to announced his engagement to NXT referee Aja Smith.

Early in the month of November, Ruff would go on to shock Johnny Gargano and the WWE Universe by winning the North American title. His month has clearly only got better from there onwards.

Here is WWE's congratulatory message for Leon Ruff and Aja Smith:

Leon Ruff and Aja Smith engaged

Leon Ruff and Aja Smith have been sharing images with each other on their social media handles for a while now. The WWE Universe has also gotten a glimpse of the couple backstage together in NXT.

Taking to Twitter, Aja also made the following announcement, as she shared a wholesome image with her fiance in the following tweet:

The reigning NXT North American Champion also responded in his own manner with the following tweet:

Love of my life 💓💞💕💕 I can’t wait!!! https://t.co/vKdhXAaA0O — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) November 30, 2020

What's next for Leon Ruff in WWE?

It was only in October when Leon Ruff officially signed a contract with WWE. Despite being with the company in 2019, Ruff only occasionally wrestled. Within a month after signing his contract with WWE, Leon would go on to beat NXT veteran Johnny Gargano to win the North American title.

The win would mark his first title win in WWE, and just his second notable championship win in professional wrestling. That being said, Leon Ruff has already defended his title once against the former champion.

The next time, Ruff will be putting his title on the line against both Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.