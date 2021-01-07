NXT officially removes Fight Pit match from New Years Evil

It's been rumored that the Fight Pit match at NXT New Years Evil wouldn't be going on tonight. Earlier today, we reported that the match had been completely removed from all advertising and WWE social media accounts.

A report from NXT's McKenzie Mitchell further put the match's status in jeopardy, as she'd said that she saw NXT GM William Regal meeting with the medical staff.

William Regal revealed in an exclusive announcement via Twitter that Timothy Thatcher was injured while training for the Fight Pit. While the Thatch-as-Thatch-Can master is as tough as they come, considering the match's intensity and grueling nature, they were unable to clear him tonight.

NXT New Year's Evil looks to be a stacked card

New Year's Evil is a stacked show from top to bottom, with some highly anticipated showdowns taking place. Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly's rematch for the NXT title is just the headline for a card full of must-see bouts. One of those matches that fans were excited for was the second-ever Fight Pit.

The first took place in the summer of 2020, with Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher putting on an absolute clinic. Thatcher was set to face Tommaso Ciampa in the hellish structure tonight, but we now know that will no longer be taking place.

Regal said that Thatcher's injury wasn't too serious, and he would be back in fighting shape sooner rather than later. Still, it's rather unfortunate to see this match get pulled, as Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa have shown some incredible chemistry with one another. Hopefully, we see this match somewhere down the line.