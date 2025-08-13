  • home icon
NXT Results: Standing Ovation After Attempted Hulk Hogan Tribute; Nia Jax Causes Chaos Ringside

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 13, 2025 00:53 GMT
Fans gave a standing ovation after a Hulk Hogan tribute was attempted during a match. Nia Jax also wreaked havoc at ringside.

For the past few weeks, Nia Jax has been in a rivalry with Lash Legend. This feud started at WWE Evolution 2025 when Lash Legend eliminated Jax from the battle royal. Nia retaliated by ambushing Lash during her match against Fallon Henley on the July 29 episode of NXT. Since then this feud has gotten quite heated and personal.

Last week, Jax and Legend brawled throughout the entire show until NXT General Manager, Ava, announced that both of them would finally square off in the ring this week. As expected, both women delivered an incredible match. Lash showed remarkable resilience as she managed to hit her finisher on Nia Jax. Later in the match, Lash attempted to slam Nia through the announcer's table, similar to how Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant in the ring at WrestleMania 3. However, her legs gave out, and they crashed onto the announcer's desk. The fans gave them a standing ovation following this moment.

During the closing moments of the match Lash Legend tried to powerbomb Nia again but her legs gave out from under her, and she crashed to the mat. Nia then delivered the annihilator for the win.

Nia Jax recently competed for the WWE Women's Title

Before her feud with Lash Legend, Nia Jax was involved in a rivalry with Tiffany Stratton for several months. Nia held a personal grudge for Stratton after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the former to become the WWE Women's Champion.

Since then, Jax has been trying to regain the WWE Women's Title, but has failed multiple times. Her last attempt took place on the June 27 episode of SmackDown when Tiffany defeated her in a Last Woman Standing match. It remains to be seen if Nia will be able to get back into the title picture after a win tonight.

Edited by Angana Roy
