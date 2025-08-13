  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • NXT Results: WWE champion suddenly loses; huge betrayal

NXT Results: WWE champion suddenly loses; huge betrayal

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:23 GMT
WWE flag
This WWE champion is popular among the fans (Source: WWE.com)

A WWE champion suffered a huge loss on tonight's edition of NXT. This happened after a massive betrayal took place.

Ad

Oba Femi has been a dominant force in NXT for over a year now. As NXT Champion, he has dominated the squared circle and destroyed every single one of his opponents. Despite his dominance, there are people who want to challenge him for the title.

Last week, he was confronted by Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Moose. However, the segment was interrupted by DarkState, who tried to ambush them. This plan backfired, and the group had to run away from the fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Moose, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Je'Von Evans teamed up to face DarkState. Despite their issues with each other, the babyfaces were able to work together quite well and even put on a combination offense in the ring.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

However, all hell broke loose towards the end of the match when Oba accidentally took out Evans. Moments later, Moose missed his target and hit Oba with a spear. As DarkState ganged up on Evans and went for their finishing move, Trick Williams betrayed his team by standing outside the ring and allowing it to happen without interfering. After DarkState won the match, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger came out and attacked them to close out the show.

Ad
Ad

WWE star Oba Femi has been NXT Champion for 218 days

Oba Femi is currently in his first reign as NXT Champion. He won the title from Trick Williams at New Year's Evil earlier this year. Since then, he has been unstoppable in the ring.

Femi has defended the title multiple times against some of the top contenders in WWE NXT, such as Eddy Thorpe, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, Moose, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and many more. Currently, he has held the title for 218 days, and it will take some effort to dethrone him.

It remains to be seen who will be able to dethrone The Ruler of NXT.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications