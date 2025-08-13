NXT Results: WWE champion suddenly loses; huge betrayal

A WWE champion suffered a huge loss on tonight's edition of NXT. This happened after a massive betrayal took place.Oba Femi has been a dominant force in NXT for over a year now. As NXT Champion, he has dominated the squared circle and destroyed every single one of his opponents. Despite his dominance, there are people who want to challenge him for the title.Last week, he was confronted by Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Moose. However, the segment was interrupted by DarkState, who tried to ambush them. This plan backfired, and the group had to run away from the fight.Tonight on WWE NXT, Moose, Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Je'Von Evans teamed up to face DarkState. Despite their issues with each other, the babyfaces were able to work together quite well and even put on a combination offense in the ring.However, all hell broke loose towards the end of the match when Oba accidentally took out Evans. Moments later, Moose missed his target and hit Oba with a spear. As DarkState ganged up on Evans and went for their finishing move, Trick Williams betrayed his team by standing outside the ring and allowing it to happen without interfering. After DarkState won the match, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger came out and attacked them to close out the show.WWE star Oba Femi has been NXT Champion for 218 daysOba Femi is currently in his first reign as NXT Champion. He won the title from Trick Williams at New Year's Evil earlier this year. Since then, he has been unstoppable in the ring.Femi has defended the title multiple times against some of the top contenders in WWE NXT, such as Eddy Thorpe, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, Moose, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and many more. Currently, he has held the title for 218 days, and it will take some effort to dethrone him.It remains to be seen who will be able to dethrone The Ruler of NXT.