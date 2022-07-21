NXT's Grayson Waller details scrapped main roster plans 

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller spoke about some of his scrapped main roster plans during a recent interview.

Waller signed with WWE in 2021 and has been plying his craft in their developmental territories ever since. The Arrogant Aussie has become a fixture of NXT 2.0, often delivering loud-mouthed promos and getting involved in the business of his fellow superstars.

He has challenged for the NXT North American Championship on a number of occasions, and also had a brief but high-profile feud with former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The feud with Styles brought The Phenomenal One to NXT for a match with Waller, but also brought the Australian-born star to RAW to confront the veteran. on the red brand, Waller cut a harsh promo on Styles, but initially he wasn't supposed to speak at all, which he talked about during an interview with ESPN's Beyond The Lead podcast.

"They kind of just threw me out there in a way, too. I wasn’t supposed to have a microphone that night." Waller said (H/T Fightful)

However, plans changed for the NXT Superstar, and he was allowed to cut a promo, which he feels is the strongest part of his arsenal.

“Then things changed during the day and, all of a sudden, I did. I just knew, if you put a microphone in my hands, it’s magic. There’s something about, I don’t know what it is, but I can talk. If you put a microphone in my hand, I’m going to make TV magic." he added

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE We got @WesLee_WWE out here talking like we don’t all know he’s nothing but a tag team guy #WWENXT We got @WesLee_WWE out here talking like we don’t all know he’s nothing but a tag team guy #WWENXT

What has Grayson Waller been upto on NXT?

The last time Grayson Waller had a televised match on NXT 2.0 was at The Great American Bash special.

During the special, the Australian-born star challenged Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship in a losing effort. Hayes was able to defeat Waller via pinfall to retain.

Grayson Waller also featured at a recent NXT Live event in Orlando, where he lost a a six-person tag team match to the Chase University team of Andre Chase, Thea Hall and Bodhi Hayward. Waller's partners were Duke Hudson and Tiffant Stratton.

It will be interesting to see when the Arrogant Aussie is finally called to the main roster. You can read more about Waller by clicking right here.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far