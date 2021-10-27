"I'm just a sponge" - WWE NXT Star on learning from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae [Exclusive]

NXT star Indi Hartwell has been working alongside Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae for most of the last year as part of the faction, The Way.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Hartwell revealed that she was like a sponge and was always learning from Gargano and LeRae whenever she was around them.

"There's been a lot of lessons that I've learnt from them. I think the cool thing about Johnny (Gargano) and Candice (LeRae) is they teach me things when they don't even realize because they are both so knowledgeable in professional wrestling. They've been around for a while, you know, they have a lot of experience which I don't have yet, so even in just conversations with them, they don't realize that they are teaching me stuff but when I'm around them, I'm just a sponge trying to absorb everything up, so yeah I have learnt a lot being with both of them."

Indi Hartwell will compete for tag titles on NXT Halloween Havoc

Indi Hartwell, along with her partner Persia Pirotta, will be looking to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team championship from Io Shirai and Zoey Stark at Halloween Havoc in a Triple Threat Scareway to Hell Ladder Match also involving Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark captured the NXT Women's Tag Championships from Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell back in July and have held the titles for 112 days, the longest reign in the title's history. It would be interesting to see if Indi gets to end their reign and win the titles for a second time.

Can't believe I'm gonna be a 2x tag team champion tomorrow. Life is nice.

