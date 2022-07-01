NXT's Io Shirai could be a free agent soon - Reports

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai could be leaving the company soon. According to reports, the "Genius of the Sky" has declined a new contract offer from WWE and could be heading back to her home country of Japan.

Shirai has been an NXT mainstay since her arrival on the brand in 2018. She's often been expected to appear on WWE's main roster, much like her friend and contemporary, Kairi Sane. Recently, however, she has failed to have much of an impact on storylines.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had this to say about Shirai's status with the company:

“Io Shirai has not signed her newest contract offer. She will be a free agent next month if she doesn’t sign her new deal. She had told people in Japan that when her contract was up she wanted to return to Japan and be closer with her family.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Io Shirai has been in WWE since 2018

Before making her way to WWE in the late 2010s, Shirai was a regular fixture on promotions in both Japan and Mexico. After making a major name for herself in both countries, Shirai made her US debut as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic as she reached the finals of the tournament.

While she eventually lost the tournament to Toni Storm, the run helped establish her as one of the major up-and-coming stars heading into NXT.

Shirai fashioned herself an extremely popular heel persona in NXT. She not only held the NXT Women's Championship during her time with the brand, but also held their Women's Tag Team titles with Zoey Stark. She also teamed with Kay Lee Ray to win the NXT Dusty Rhodes Women's Tag Team Classic earlier this year.

As far as Shirai's plans going forward, we'll have to wait and see what she decides. Do you think she'll re-sign with WWE or head back to Japan? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

