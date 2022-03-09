"See you next week babe" - NXT sensation Tiffany Stratton sends a bold message to fellow WWE Superstar Sarray

WWE NXT 2.0 sensation Tiffany Stratton has sent a message to Sarray in the aftermath of this week's episode of NXT. Taking to Twitter, Stratton warned the Japanese star.

A few weeks ago, WWE teased a feud between Stratton and Sarray. During a backstage segment, the IT Girl attacked Sarray after she rejected an offer for a new necklace.

Stratton warned Sarray on social media after the latter's actions from this week's show. The NXT newcomer also claimed that she will deal with Sarray next week.

"@SarrayWWE is going to be wishing she never said that. I’ll see you next week babe" - wrote Stratton.

Here's Tiffany Stratton's warning to Sarray:

On this week's edition of WWE NXT 2.0, Stratton suffered a loss to Fallon Henley. She had the early advantage in the match but Sarray came in from ringside, while the referee was distracted.

The Japanese star hit Stratton with a big kick, taking her out of the match and turning things in favor of Henley. Stratton's opponent then hit the Shining Wizard for the win.

Tiffany Stratton suffered only her second loss this week on NXT 2.0

Tiffany Stratton's loss to Fallon Henley this week on WWE NXT 2.0 was her second-ever loss in WWE. Her first loss on NXT was to former NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai.

The showdown between Stratton and Henley from this week's show was a rematch. The two previously faced off a few months back when Stratton won her NXT debut by beating Henley. Since then, Stratton has secured big wins over Wendy Choo and Erica Yan, whom she beat on NXT LVL UP.

Stratton's latest warning to Sarray on Twitter wasn't the first time she sent a message to the Japanese star on social media. A few weeks back, the IT Girl sent out the following tweet after assaulting Sarray backstage:

It remains to be seen if Stratton can bounce back from her latest defeat and eventually go on to beat a veteran in the form of Sarray.

