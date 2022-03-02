"Making things interesting" - NXT sensation Tiffany Stratton sends a message to top WWE Superstar

WWE NXT 2.0 sensation Tiffany Stratton has sent a message to fellow superstar Sarray. Taking to social media, Stratton claimed that she's the best at making things "interesting" in the aftermath of her assault on the Japanese superstar.

On this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Stratton got into a backstage scuffle with Sarray. The Japanese star showcased her Beyblade necklace to a group of trainees backstage before Stratton unleashed a brutal assault on her.

Taking to Twitter, the It Girl wrote the following:

"Making things interesting is what I do best 💅🏼✨ #tiffanytuesday" - wrote Tiffany Stratton.

Check out Stratton's message in the following tweet:

Since her arrival in NXT 2.0, Stratton has been one of the talking points of the brand. The It Girl of NXT has caught the eye of the WWE Universe with her unique presence in and outside the ring.

Stratton made her NXT 2.0 debut against Fallon Henley. Despite being so early into her WWE career, she also recently faced former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

Otherwise, Stratton holds a win over fellow NXT sensation Wendy Choo, and she has turned her attention towards another competitor.

NXT 2.0 star Tiffany Stratton has sent a series of warnings to Nikkita Lyons

Tiffany Stratton has been on the rise in NXT 2.0 and the same could be said for Nikkita Lyons. After her successful NXT 2.0 debut against Kayla Inlay, Stratton took a dig at the newcomer on social media.

In one of her more recent tweets, Stratton posted a photo of herself in the gym, with the caption, "Nikkita who?"

Check out Stratton's message for Nikkita Lyons in the following tweet:

The message from Stratton caught Lyons' attention, and she went on to respond with the following:

"Respect 🦾🦁 I can still kick your a** tho lmao" - wrote Nikkita Lyons.

As things stand, things seem to be leading towards a potential Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray match. However, a match between her and Nikkita Lyons could also be in the making for the near future.

