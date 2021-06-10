"What are the odds on that?" - NXT Star draws an interesting parallel with Steve Austin

Over the last few years, NXT has become a place where future top stars make their first impact in WWE. Many notable NXT alumni have gone on to win championship gold on the main roster.

Current NXT star LA Knight seems to be filled with confidence as he recently compared his career trajectory to Stone Cold Steve Austin's initial rise in WWE.

Recognized as one of the all-time greats, the WWE Hall of Famer had one of the best careers in the company's illustrious history. Appearing on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, LA Knight drew an intriguing parallel with Steve Austin's career:

"25 years ago, actually it was introduced long before that, but 25 years ago Ted DiBiase chose, for the first time, a new Million Dollar Champion and who did he choose for that Million Dollar Championship? Do you remember?" LA Knight continued, "I think it was Steve Austin. The Ringmaster. Well, he went on to do some pretty big things, didn't he? What are the odds that the megastar [points at himself] comes down with the Million Dollar Championship and then goes on to have a very similar career trajectory. What are the odds on that? Can you give me the odds on that one?"

Steve Austin was awarded the Million Dollar Championship by The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase during an episode of RAW that aired in 1996. At the time, Austin was known as The Ringmaster, but he was repackaged shortly thereafter as Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Million Dollar Championship will be on the line at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

This Sunday at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House, will @LAKnightWWE or @CGrimesWWE climb the ladder and carry on the legacy of @MDMTedDiBiase along with the reintroduced Million Dollar Championship? #WWENXT https://t.co/f6C9ZLzO4V — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2021

Ted DiBiase made his return to WWE when he showed up on NXT back in April. He was promptly featured in a comedic angle with Cameron Grimes as they both tried to outbuy each other in multiple vignettes.

LA Knight was soon introduced into the picture, and he started a rivalry with Cameron Grimes on behalf of Ted DiBiase. In the following weeks, the feud became even more heated and intense, and thus, a match was announced between the two with an added stipulation.

Cameron Grimes and LA Knight will compete in a ladder match for the recently brought-back Million Dollar Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kartik Arry