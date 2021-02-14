NXT star deactivates Twitter account following backlash

Over recent weeks, NXT star Kacy Catanzaro has come under fire for posting multiple videos and images of herself and friends attending events without wearing a mask during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kacy Catanzaro recently defended the posts on her social media accounts, explaining to fans that in Florida, where she lives, restaurants are still open and that masks are not required when seated. This was recently reported by Fightful, where the NXT tag team performer said:

"Here where I live in Florida restaurants are open to a certain capacity. You have to wear a mask when you go in, and when you leave, and really any time that we aren't sitting down at our table we have to have a mask but when we are sitting down to eat or drink we are allowed to take our masks off. I know that that's the part that people saw, that people were upset with. I'm sorry for anybody that is upset. I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me and myself and I follow all of the protocol."

However, fans have continued to call out the NXT star, and the women's Dusty Classic competitor has now deleted her Twitter account. The star's Instagram page is still up and running at the time of writing.

Kacy Catanzaro in NXT

Following her career as a popular American Ninja Warrior competitor, Kacy Catanzaro signed to NXT in 2017, and made her debut with the brand in early 2018.

Kacy Catanzaro competed in 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, where she was knocked out in the second round by former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Most recently, Kacy Catanzaro has been known in NXT for her partnership with Kayden Carter. The duo competed in the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team tournament, where they eliminated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm in the first round, before being defeated by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the semi-finals.