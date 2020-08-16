NXT star Malcolm Bivens discusses being a WWE extra in 2015

WWE NXT manager, Malcolm Bivens, opened up on his experience working as an extra for WWE in 2015.

During an episode of Late Nights with Cardigan & Karen on Malcolm Bivens' Twitch channel, the manager of Indus Sher recalled his time as a WWE extra in 2015. It was the fourth-worst moment of his life.

"This was 2015, I was doing extra work for WWE. I had a match before SmackDown. Right before, William Regal gave this speech and said, 'Hey, if you're not confident in your abilities, you can sit this one out.' If you don't want to have a match, let me know. If you want to have a match, raise your hand. I was the first person to raise my hand. I had to wrestle this guy, his name was Jerkasaurus Rex. We have this five-minute epic, an incredible match. We have this match and after the match is over, I look up, and it's disappointment around the arena. It's everyone from Raw and SmackDown. I look to the side and it is Paige and I think Alicia Fox. I make eye contact with them and I hear 'awwww.' Every ounce of self-esteem has left my body. After that, I'm walking backstage through catering and I see Kofi Kingston and the Bellas. Kofi looks at me and I can tell he doesn't want to break my heart. He goes, 'Yeah man.....yeah man, you went out there and gave it your all.' I go, 'Thank you Kofi.' The Bella Twins walk up and go, 'Are you okay, how are you?' I go, 'I'm fantastic.' They saw all the dignity and self-respect float out of my body and sink into the WWE ring. I left a piece of my soul in that building,"

Malcolm Bivens in WWE NXT

After he impressed many on the independent wrestling scene with companies such as EVOLVE and Major League Wrestling, Malcolm Bivens signed with WWE in March of 2019. WWE assigned him to its developmental territory, NXT.

Malcolm Bivens would eventually make his debut on the March 25, 2020 episode of NXT to introducing the new tag team, Indus Sher. The tag team consists of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar. They are also members of Malcolm Bivens' stable known as 'Bivens Enterprises'.