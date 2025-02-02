NXT star Roxanne Perez makes WWE history at the Royal Rumble

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:12 GMT
Roxanne Perez is a former NXT Women
Roxanne Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made history at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The 23-year-old put on an incredible performance in the 30-woman bout.

This year's Women's Rumble opened the show, with IYO SKY and Liv Morgan starting the showdown as the first two entrants. The Triple H-led creative team had a lot of surprises lined up for the match, including the returns of Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, and Alexa Bliss. However, NXT's Roxanne Perez took the spotlight at the end of the contest.

During the show, legendary WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned that Perez came out at number three and remained in the match for a record 67 minutes. The former NXT Women's Champion was one of the last two stars left in the bout. However, she failed to win the competition, thanks to Charlotte Flair, who hit a vicious big boot on The Protege to eliminate her.

Roxxane Perez has already shown her worth in WWE's developmental brand by winning several titles. At this year's Royal Rumble, she showcased to the whole world what she is capable of. The future looks bright for the black-and-silver brand's star. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her eventual call-up to the main roster.

Edited by Pratik Singh
