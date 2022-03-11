"I hate this mf" - NXT Superstar shares her thoughts on Malcolm Bivens

NXT Superstar Wendy Choo has taken to Twitter with some choice words for Diamond Mine manager Malcolm Bivens.

The Diamond Mine features former Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong, Julias & Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile. They recently feuded with Imperium, with Gunther defeating Roderick Strong in singles action. The Creed Brothers are currently hunting for the NXT Tag Team Championships held by Imperium's Barthel and Aichner.

Not a fan of the Diamond Mine mouthpiece, Choo took to Twitter in response to a photo Bivens uploaded of him, Choo, and Dakota Kai. Choo stated that she hated Malcolm Bivens, with some abbreviated bad language thrown in for good measure.

"I hate this mf," Choo said.

Wendy Choo, known for her carefree attitude in and outside the ring, recently teamed up with Dakota Kai in the 2022 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The pair have reached the finals and will face Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai to decide the winners.

Can Malcolm Bivens lead The Creed Brothers to win the NXT Tag Team Championships?

Diamond Mine's Julias and Brutus Creed recently earned a shot at Imperium's NXT Tag Team Championships.

The pair were victorious over MSK in the 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals and were scheduled to challenge for the title at NXT's Roadblock event.

However, they were attacked backstage before the match. Instead, MSK took their place before Julius and Brutus returned to attack Barthel and Aichner during the bout.

Though not yet confirmed, The Creed Brothers are expected to receive their title match later. With Bivens guiding them, the brothers could soon see championship glory in NXT.

What do you think of Wendy Choo's comments? Are you a fan of Malcolm Bivens? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

