"I can hang" - NXT Superstar comments on AJ Styles feud

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller discussed his brief rivalry with "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles during a recent interview.

The Australian-born star was signed to Vince McMahon's company back in 2021, and was sent straight to its developmental system. In his time on the brand, Waller has challenged for the NXT North American Championship, the NXT Tag titles, and the now-retired NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Another notable achievement for The Arrogant Aussie was his brief feud with former WWE Champion Styles. The two men were at odds in January 2022, which saw Waller make a brief trip to the main roster for RAW and Styles wrestle on NXT 2.0.

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Waller talked about changing his mindset as a wrestler despite growing up as a fan of AJ:

“I can’t lie, I was a wrestling fan growing up and I was a huge AJ Styles person…but once I got into the business and was no longer a fan, I changed my mindset. I’m on the same level as them right now, I didn’t get involved in that whole thing with AJ thinking like, ‘Wow, that’s AJ Styles, I used to love him as a kid’ – I was like nah, that’s AJ Styles and he is in the position I want to be in," he said.

Grayson wasn't intimidated by the task and feels that he proved himself capable of sharing the ring with the best:

"I can hang – and not just hang, I can compete. I took him to his limit and I am very thankful that I got to get in there with AJ Styles, but it wasn’t as a fan,” he added.

What has AJ Styles been up to on WWE TV?

Styles interrupted Theory on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The two engaged in a war of words and a match on the red brand.

However, the young upstart was sneakily superkicked by Dolph Ziggler in the course of the bout. The match ended when Mr. Money in the Bank failed to beat a 10-count back into the ring.

Styles also has a recent live event victory over former NXT Champion Ciampa, who attacked AJ on behalf of The Miz a few weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see what The Phenomenal One's next program will be. You can read more about him by clicking here.

