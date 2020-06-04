NXT Superstar Drake Maverick sets his eyes on the Cruiserweight Championship

Drake Maverick is in a do or die situation

WWE Superstar Drake Maverick is one step away from becoming the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion as he is gearing up for a match against El Hijo del Fantasma. Despite losing his first match in the tournament, Maverick picked himself up and continued to fight for the crown jewel of the WWE Cruiserweight division.

Ahead of this week's NXT, Drake Maverick opened up about his expectations from the upcoming encounter. To say that he is excited about his final opportunity to get his hands on the gold would be an understatement.

As seen in a short video shared by WWE, Maverick made it clear that he doesn't know what to expect, but he knows that he is under no kind of pressure. Here's what he said during the interview,

"I am feeling no pressure at all. You know why? Because today is the day! It could be the best day of my life or it could be the worst day of my life. Today, I can become the NXT Cruiserweight Champion. This is the first time in a very long time that I don't feel any pressure at all. You know what, I want to have cookies That's what I will do. I am going to have some chocolate cake too. That's the thing with today, I don't know what's going to happen and I am excited."

"I am excited because I am the NXT Casino table. The chips are down. I don't know what will happen but tonight, we will find out if it's the best day of my life or the worst day of my life."

.@WWEMaverick admits he doesn’t know what to expect in his NXT Cruiserweight Title Match TONIGHT on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/umiCA51Ncn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 3, 2020

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament

Jordan Deville was forced to relinquish his Cruiserweight Championship as he couldn't travel amidst international travel restrictions imposed due to the Covis-19 pandemic. As a result, the Black and Gold brand hosted a championship to determine an interi Champion.

This tournament featured Maverick who was among the several WWE Superstars who were released from the company earlier this year. He then took to social media to bid farewell to the fans which met with an overwhelming response from the WWE Universe.

Looking back on my time with @WWE



I always enjoyed being the @WWE205Live GM & made sure to take the job seriously at all times.



Production & camera people would sweat EVERY week in case their arm got tired 😂 pic.twitter.com/hDbefO36Dk — Spud (@WWEMaverick) June 3, 2020

If he manages to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tonight, Maverick will continue to work with WWE. Maverick is immensely over with the crowd, and he has justified his support with his incredible performances throughout the run of the ongoing tournament. It will be interesting to see square off against El Hijo del Fantasma who has taken next by storm despite being a newcomer.