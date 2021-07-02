NXT Superstar dreams of matches with Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and more

Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch are considered to be the pioneers of WWE's Women's division. As such, it comes as no surprise that many stars in the wrestling industry hope to have a match with them inside the ring.

WWE recently signed Taya Valkyrie, who now goes by the name of Franky Monet, and she has made a strong start to her life on NXT.

However, the black and gold brand isn't the limit of Franky Monet's ambitions. Speaking to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Monet shared some of her dream match-ups and listed some of the WWE Superstars she hopes to face now that she is in WWE.

The list is a long one and mostly consists of superstars from the main roster. Amongst the names mentioned by Monet, Natalya, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch stands out. The NXT Superstar, much like the WWE Universe, is eager to see Lynch make her much-anticipated return to the company.

"I’d love to face Nattie. I’d love to face Naomi. I’d love to face Charlotte. I’d love for Becky Lynch to come back. Sasha Banks, the new talent in Bianca Belair and of course, Rhea Ripley, it’s just an endless amount of these dream matches, and I can’t wait to be fully, totally in the mix and really get started on that," said Franky Monet (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It is early days for Monet in her WWE career and it may be a while before she gets to face either one of Natalya, Charlotte Flair, or Becky Lynch.

Natalya and Charlotte Flair recently teamed up on Monday Night RAW

Natalya and Charlotte Flair were heavily featured on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The two WWE Superstars teamed up, alongside Tamina, to take on Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

Charlotte Flair is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina have unresolved issues with Rose and Brooke.

The match ended in victory for Charlotte and Natalya's unit, but Rhea Ripley would get the last laugh. Hopefully, they will be able to settle the scores with their rivals very soon.

Edited by Alan John