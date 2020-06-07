NXT Superstar El Hijo del Fantasma's mother gets special tattoo of a belt after her son wins first title in WWE

In the last episode of WWE NXT, El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Drake Maverick to become the interim Cruiserweight Champion. In order to celebrate her son's first title win in WWE, El Hijo del Fantasma's mother got a tattoo of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship along with the date on which her 36-year-old son won the tournament.

El Hijo del Fantasma took to Twitter to share about this incredible gesture from his mother and went on to call her his Number 1 fan. He also added that it's her 'ritual after each championship'.

You can see his tweet below:

My #1 fan... MAMÁ #OhLaLaMother #MexicanMother De acuerdo a su ritual, después de cada campeonato... #Tatoo #ViVaMiMama pic.twitter.com/52ZUCnGzXI — F A N T A S M A 💀 🇲🇽 (@hijodelfantasma) June 6, 2020

The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship 2020

Due to the travel restrictions imposed as a safety measure against the Civis-19 pandemic, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion had to relinquish his title. As a result, the Black and gold brand's General Manager William Regal announced a lengthy tournament to determine an interim Cruiserweight Champion.

Going into this tournament, WWE Drake Maverick was the biggest underdogs. A couple of days before the tournament was set to begin, WWE announced a long list of Superstars that had been released in order to tackle the economic implications of coronavirus on the business. That list also included Drake Maverick who took to his social media account to bid farewell to the WWE Universe in an emotional video.

The response of the WWE fans to this post was overwhelming, and WWE decided to let Maverik compete in the Cruiserweight Championship tournament. After losing his first match, Maverick rose from the ashes and fought his way through to reach the finals. WWE did well with this storyline, and the realistic element to the build-up had many fans rooting for Maverick.

On the other end, El Hijo del Fantasma dominated the Group B and found himself in the final. He was included in the tournament just a month after his in-ring debut in NXT. Still, he went on to deliver one impressive performance after another to find a deserving spot in last battle for the Cruiserweight Championship.

On Wednesday night, Maverick and El Hijo Del Fantasma locked horns in the final, and the latter came out as the winner. As for Maverick, despite losing in the final, Maverick got an opportunity to sign a new contract with WWE as Triple H walked out to congratulate him for all his efforts throughout the tournament. 'The Game' believes that Maverick truly earned this new deal.