NXT Superstar Joe Gacy shares interesting hidden talent 

WWE NXT Superstar Joe Gacy revealed during a recent interview that he has a secret talent from his high school days.

Gacy made a name for himself wrestling as Psycho Joe on the independent circuit, competing for promotions like Combat Zone Wrestling and Evolve. He was then signed to WWE in August 2020. He recently challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at In Your House, albeit unsuccessfully.

The NXT Superstar has now revealed a hidden talent, which he took up back when he was a high school student. Speaking to Fightful, Gacy stated that he was an experienced breakdancer. He also revealed that he would bust out his moves during his school dances, claiming that the hobby would go on to have a life of its own.

“Funny story, in high school, I kind of picked up break dancing. Oddly, I was a heavyset kid, so I don’t know how or why I decided to do it, it just kind of happened. I was known as the guy that would dance at high school dances. It kind of took on a life of its own from there," he said.

What has Joe Gacy been up to on NXT 2.0?

Gacy was recently involved in a feud against NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which ended at the In Your House event.

The star came up short in his second challenge for the NXT Championship, following a feud that saw him kidnap Rick Steiner and throw Breakker himself from an elevated platform.

Though he is currently without a storyline, Gacy is still flanked by his mysterious hooded figures, who often get involved in his matches.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Joe Gacy on WWE's developmental show. You can read more about NXT 2.0 by clicking here.

