NXT Superstar jokes about major break up following recent loss on WWE SmackDown

Recently, an NXT Superstar suffered a huge loss on WWE SmackDown. Following the defeat, he has joked about a potential breakup with another superstar from the black-and-silver brand.

Axiom made a surprise appearance on the most recent episode of SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain. He faced off against Gunther in a losing effort.

He was disappointed by the loss, having also lost his previous match, teaming up with Nathan Frazer against The Hardy Boyz. Nevertheless, he seems in high spirits, as he recently joked about potentially breaking up with his Fraxiom tag team partner.

The 27-year-old recently reacted to a tweet from a fan regarding his and Nathan Frazer's relationship. Many believe that Fraxiom could break up soon, but Frazer shared a picture of himself speaking to some young fans, with a caption about how things are fine between them. This prompted a fan to respond, questioning why Axiom wasn't there then.

Having a bit of fun, Axiom responded to this, claiming he wasn't invited to training.

"Funny… I didn’t get an invite to training," tweeted Axiom.

At the end of the day, though, it's evident that the two are still friends. After all, they are the NXT Tag Team Champions and the self-proclaimed "best tag team in the world" today.

This week's episode of NXT ended in chaotic fashion

Considering Axion was in Europe then, Fraxiom was nowhere to be seen this week on NXT. Safe to say, they were fortunate, as the episode ended chaotically, as The Darkstate wreaked havoc.

This week's episode ended with Trick Williams taking on Eddy Thorpe in an Underground match. The fight didn't last long, as Williams picked up the quick win before calling out Oba Femi.

Unfortunately, his confrontation with Oba Femi was interrupted by The Darkstate, who looked prepared to enter the ring. This was when Je'Von Evans came out to potentially help both Femi and Williams, but it led to an all-out brawl.

It will be interesting to see what happens on next week's episode of the black-and-silver brand. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered before Stand and Deliver.

