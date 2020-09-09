This week's episode of WWE NXT was something that should not be missed. The show started with a 30-minute match which determined a new WWE NXT Champion in the form of Finn Balor, after an exhausting battle between him and Adam Cole. However, that was not the only big match of the night. Also on the card, WWE NXT came to an end after a Steel Cage match between Mercedes Martinez and Rhea Ripley.

After losing that match, it appears that Mercedes Martinez could be called up to the main roster, according to a report by Wrestling News.

Mercedes Martinez possibly being called up to the main roster after WWE NXT

The main event for WWE NXT on the USA Network this week was Mercedes Martinez facing Rhea Ripley in a match inside a steel cage. The match was excellent and Robert Stone even tried to interfere on behalf of Mercedes Martinez, but Rhea Ripley stopped him at the top of the cage.

.@RheaRipley_WWE breaks out the BRUTALITY in the "Battle of the Badasses" as she picks up the win against The #RobertStoneBrand's @RealMMartinez in the main event of #NXTSuperTuesday II! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/W2rrXK1wci — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020

Rhea Ripley hit the Rip Tide from the second rope and put Martinez through a table and was able to win. Now, it seems the feud between The Robert Stone Brand and Rhea Ripley is at an end from the way that the commentators talked about it.

However, this could also mean that this is the end of Mercedes Martinez on NXT according to the report. As has been reported earlier, it is expected that Mercedes Martinez is one of the members of RETRIBUTION who are now a main roster faction on WWE RAW. The identity of the members of RETRIBUTION that spoke on this week's episode of was possibly revealed with one of them assumed to be Dominik Dijakovic and the other Mercedes Martinez.

Martinez' possible call up felt even more possible after this week's episode of WWE NXT because she was kicked out of The Robert Stone Brand as well, for thinking that she was bigger than the brand. Not only that, Robert Stone said that he was now able to sign bigger names for the brand. He also had McKenzie Mitchell deliver a restraining order to Martinez, which she tore up without reading.

