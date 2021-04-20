Santos Escobar teases move to Monday Night RAW

WWE and Monday Night RAW have been a bit short-staffed recently, so fans are looking out for both surprising returns and exciting debuts. One NXT star has teased that he could be making an appearance on RAW.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar recently shared a post via Twitter, hinting that he could be headed to the main roster, specifically Monday Night RAW.

RAW's next episode is just a few hours away, and fans have much to expect from the show, including entertaining matches and intriguing confrontations. But the potential for a surprise debut is also there, and Escobar's recent tweet seems to allude to the same.

Escobar posted a picture of himself from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, with an interesting caption.

"Monday...rise and shine baby!!! #WWENXT"

Santos Escobar tagged NXT, which seems confusing considering the black and yellow brand usually airs its episodes on Tuesday. It has many wondering if he could be on this week's episode of RAW.

It would be interesting to see Escobar make a move up to the main roster, as he is both a skilled in-ring talent and good on the mic.

RAW has two big matches lined up tonight

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW looks set to be one to watch out for. WWE has confirmed two huge matches as well as an exciting segment. The show will feature some of the red brand's top stars including Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntrye, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair are set to renew their legendary rivalry as they go head-to-head tonight. Additionally, fans will be treated to a first-time-ever match between Randy Orton and Braun Strowman.

Finally, Drew McIntyre wishes to confront MVP about the vicious attack he suffered last week on RAW.

These are just three things WWE has planned for tonight's episode of RAW. What are your predictions for this week's episode? Share them with us down below.