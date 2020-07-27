After spending months on the sidelines due to her injuries, WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox has now started to enjoy a well-deserved run on the Black and Gold brand. She recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and discussed a myriad of topics including big changes coming her way.

During the interview, Tegan Nox confirmed that her next wrestling gear would be inspired by WWE legend, Kane. The NXT Superstar revealed that her gear would celebrate a mix between WWE icon Kane and Captain Marvel from Marvel Comics. Here's what Nox had to say,

"I am working on some Kane inspired wrestling gear. So, it'll be like Kane meets Captain Marvel. I'm excited about it!"

Nox recently had the chance to challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. Although she couldn't win the title, Nox delivered a great performance in the title match. Talking about her loss against Io Shirai in NXT Women's Championship bout, Nox said,

"I learned that I could take a beating. I've learned a lot from Io. There's a reason why she's the NXT Women's Champion. I mean, she's one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. [Our match] was bloody, but exciting."

Nox also talked about being a part of two NXT main events in the last few weeks and said,

"I'm sitting outside in Florida, and I got chills when you said that. It means the world to me. It's something I never thought I would ever do was main event NXT or any other sort of WWE show. But to do it twice in the last month, it's mind-blowing to me."

This is the moment every athlete with a dream fears ... the time we think it’ll all disappear. @TeganNoxWWE_ has the opportunity to rewrite her story, but she’ll have to get through one of the most technically proficient Women’s champions #WWENXT has ever seen: @shirai_io. pic.twitter.com/RmhxzDPJMC — Triple H (@TripleH) July 16, 2020

Tegan Nox's current run in WWE NXT

Tegan Nox is one of the most promising babyfaces in the Women's Division of NXT. She recently teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart to take on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Although the latter went on to retain their titles, both Nox and Blackheart were widely appreciated for their performances.

"This is an opportunity eight years in the making!"@TeganNoxWWE_ is READY for @shirai_io and an opportunity at the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/FpqRrR8S70 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 10, 2020

As mentioned above, Nox also had a chance to challenge for the Women's Championship on NXT. It appears that there is still time before she will get her hands on the NXT gold, but she is undoubtedly establishing herself as a deserving contender for the title.

With a new Kane-inspired gear and a lot more confidence, it will be interesting to see what's next for Tegan Nox in WWE NXT.