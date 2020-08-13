Following this week's episode of WWE NXT, the tapings for next week's show was taking place, when NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, took a nasty bump on his head that scared a lot of people, and forced the match to stop for some time. During the tapings, the moment came when Johnny Gargano was facing Ridge Holland, and it caused a small pause in the tapings while it was made sure that it would be safe for Johnny Gargano to continue.

Johnny Gargano took a nasty bump during WWE NXT's tapings

According to a report from John Pollock of Post Wrestling, there was a scary moment that took place during the WWE match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland. The two were doing battle in the ring when Gargano apparently took a scary bump, leading to the match being stopped.

The matter was so serious that Triple H and Shawn Michaels also came into the WWE ring to check on Gargano's well-being. After he was checked, it was deemed that Gargano was good to continue and the match restarted. While it is not sure that WWE will be keeping this moment in next week's show or not, it will be interesting to see if that spot that caused the tapings to stop is included in next week's episode of NXT.

The report also stated that Gargano apologized to everyone for delaying the tapings.

Johnny Gargano is known for being extremely professional, and this is yet another example of that.

What a wonderful Wednesday night it's going to be as The Power Couple™ invite you in to our home once again. The Gargano's have some bones to pick and to chew..



It may also be the most anticipated on screen debut in NXT history. pic.twitter.com/DiU0jb01qM — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 11, 2020

The report also stated that after the WWE NXT match was over, Johnny Gargano was fine. He was checked again after the match as well to ensure the bump had not had any serious repercussions. It is known that he landed on his head, but further details regarding the spot have not been reported at this time.

On next week's show, for the first time since October of 2019, WWE NXT will be broadcast without the usual competition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite is being shifted to another time for the next week to make room for the NBA. Next week's show is also the last NXT show before NXT TakeOver: XXX.