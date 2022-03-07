NXT Superstar wants to work with Sasha Banks and Bayley on the main roster

Current NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell has taken to Twitter to express her desire to work with two major main roster stars.

Indi Hartwell has been with WWE since 2019 and has featured regularly on the company's developmental show ever since. She has prominently featured in a soap opera-esque romantic storyline with Dexter Lumis in NXT.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are no strangers to NXT as well. They helped revolutionize women's wrestling with their series of matches during the show's black-and-gold era, most notably their Iron Man match at TakeOver: Respect.

When asked by a fan on Twitter who she most wanted to face on WWE's main roster, Hartwell mentioned that there were a lot, but specifically named, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

"Bayley, Sasha. There’s a lot .." Hartwell said

You can check out the tweet below:

Hartwell recently competed in the 2022 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Persia Pirotta. The pair lost in a first-round match to the team of Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo.

Indi Hartwell married Dexter Lumis on the debut episode of NXT 2.0

Indi Hartwell's storyline with Dexter Lumis featured heavily on the first edition of the revamped NXT.

After a series of backstage segments and promos over several months, Hartwell proposed to Lumis on an August 2021 episode of WWE's developmental show.

Superstars Odyssey Jones, Drake Maverick, and the Gargano family were also present when the two tied the knot. After some humorous dialog, the pair said, 'I do."

Indi Hartwell has a bright future in the company and will surely make her way to the main roster to fight for the women's championships. On her journey, fans can only hope that she will come across Sasha Banks and Bayley.

