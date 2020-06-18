NXT Superstars Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart seek important title rematch

The latest episode of NXT witnessed a memorable main event in which the newly formed tag team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart lock horns with Sasha Banks and Bayley with the latter's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line. Although Nox and Blackheart couldn't win the title, they certainly assured the WWE Universe that Triple H was right in putting these two talented Superstars together.

Following their match, NXT Superstars Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart were interviewed backstage and they went on to credit Sasha Banks and Bayley for the in-ring competition. Nox said that they gave a tough inside the ring and it was indeed a big deal for them.

Tegan Nox was quoted saying,

"It's a big deal for us you know. We are a newly formed Tag Team and I think we gave everything we had today. We gave them a tough match. I think we they are now calling us lady wizard balls."

In addition, Shotz Blackheart said that she is upset with the result but she also feels motivated to go after the titles again. She then called out to the Women's Tag Team champions for another match and said,

"It's surreal you know. Like a part of me is super upset but a part of me is motivated. You know, like we see them and we just go, ughh give me them again. So hey, Bayley and Sasha, let's go!"

Tegan Nox appeared to share that sentiment and revealed that they will be waiting for Sasha Banks and Bayley to return to the Black and Gold brand.

"We are waiting. Come back to Black and Gold. We are ready to go."

NXT Women's Tag Team looks promising

The biggest takeaway from the match between the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley and the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart was the fact that the NXT Women's tag team division is headed towards the right direction.

Both Superstars delivered their best inside the ring throughout the match, they looked equally strong. Moreover, it gave us a glimpse of what could be the future of the women's tag team division on NXT.

Given the fact that Bayley has confirmed her willingness to meet Nox and Blackheart for a rematch, one might wonder if the latter would be the first NXT Women's Tag Team to bring the coveted prize of the division to WWE's Black and gold brand.