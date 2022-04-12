New NXT Tag Team Champions set to be crowned in multi-man match on Tuesday

The new WWE NXT Tag Team champions will be crowned this Tuesday in a gauntlet match. Five different duos will face off to claim the recently vacated titles on the brand's Tuesday night show on USA Network.

WWE has officially announced that Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly will all compete. The last team standing will be crowned the new champions.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



tag teams will collide in a grueling Gauntlet Match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions tomorrow night on



ms.spr.ly/6019wItAW Who will be the last team standing?tag teams will collide in a grueling Gauntlet Match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions tomorrow night on #WWENXT Who will be the last team standing?5️⃣ tag teams will collide in a grueling Gauntlet Match to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions tomorrow night on #WWENXT! ms.spr.ly/6019wItAW

The Creed Brothers recently won the 2022 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Waller and Sanga were set to face the then-champions MSK in a title match this week before Nash Carter was released.

The bout itself will be a test of endurance and, to an extent, the luck of the draw. A Gauntlet Match begins with two teams facing each other one-on-one. When one team is eliminated, the winning team stays in the ring and faces the next team in the match. This will continue until one team remains.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were recently relinquished

The championships were previously held by MSK, who won the gold at Stand & Deliver on April 2nd. It was the team's second run with the belts, and they were seemingly set to regain their spot atop the brand's tag division.

Unfortunately, MSK's Nash Carter was released shortly after the victory due to some personal controversy. The titles were subsequently "relinquished" ahead of this week's episode.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



This Tuesday on



ms.spr.ly/6019waCZV The current NXT Tag Team Champions have relinquished the titles.This Tuesday on #WWENXT new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned. The current NXT Tag Team Champions have relinquished the titles. This Tuesday on #WWENXT new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned. ms.spr.ly/6019waCZV

Of all the teams involved in the match, Pretty Deadly is the most recent addition to the brand. The renamed Elton Prince and Kit Wilson previously worked in NXT UK. However, on the episode following Stand & Deliver, the duo made their debut by attacking the Creed Brothers following their win against Imperium.

Who do you think will walk out of Tuesday's live episode of NXT 2.0 with the Tag Team Championships? The newcomers, Pretty Deadly? Their rivals, the Creed Brothers? Or will Legado del Fantasma add yet another accolade to their already impressive resume? Sound off in the comments below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier