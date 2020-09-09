NXT Tag Team Championship match announced for next week

On NXT a few weeks ago, Breezango finally captured their first pair of tag team gold. Fandango and Tyler Breeze were able to knock off the dominant Imperium to gain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

It was a great moment, with the WWE Universe showering the duo in praise after seeing the veterans finally getting their time in the sun. Now at the top of the NXT tag team division, Breezango have targets on their backs. Legado Del Fantasma, One-Two, Indus Sher, and all the other teams on NXT will be vying to dethrone the newly crowned champs.

However, they'll have to wait their turn, as Breezango will be defending their NXT Tag Team Titles next week against Imperium in a much-anticipated rematch.

Breezango to defend the NXT Tag Titles against Imperium next week

Imperium will get their shot at redemption next week. When NXT returns to Wednesdays, we'll be given an incredible title bout. Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner will look to regain the NXT Tag Team Titles when they take on Breezango next week.

Breezango, of course, are not worried. Always cool as a pair of cucumbers, the duo will take everything one day at a time, and when it comes to defending their titles, they'll get serious just like Imperium and prove that they're the best tag team on the roster.