NXT tag team surprised they were picked in WWE Draft

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were shocked that they were picked in the 2023 WWE draft.

Chance and Carter were the third pick of the sixth round on Night 2 of the draft. They were selected by WWE Raw, but have yet to make their debut for the red brand. They also failed to recapture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships last week after losing to champs Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open radio, Chance and Carter explained how they had no idea that they were going to get called up to the main roster. They were picked towards the end of Raw, so they were surprised when their names were announced as draft picks.

"We actually were pretty sure it wasn't happening," Chance said. "Not only did we not know, we thought we weren't, especially when the Women's Tag Champs got brought up. We were like, 'Man, that's the tag team that they're taking and that's it.' Then, the very last (second) at like 10:30pm on Monday and we're at the watch party and we were like, 'I think it's over.' And then they just like, said our names and we were like, 'Wait, what's happening? What brand did they even say?" (h/t Fightful)

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship for a record of 186 days. It's currently the longest reign for a women's tag team in the main roster or in developmental.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have been teaming up in NXT since 2020

Both Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were not intially tag team wrestlers, and wrestled frequently in singles competition. However, they were put together for the first time in September 2020 and got a win over the team of Jessi Kamea and Xia Li.

Things were rough at the start for Chance and Carter, but they started to hit their stride last year as a tag team. They reached the semifinals of the 2022 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship last August in a fatal four-way tag team elimination match.

Several draft picks from NXT have already made appearances on the main roster over the past week. It's only a matter of time before Carter and Chance make their debut on WWE Raw.

