NXT General Manager William Regal vacates the brand's Tag Team Championship

The NXT Tag Team Titles have been vacated by NXT General Manager William Regal. The defending champions were Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Lorcan and Burch had been champions for over 150 days after they won the titles from Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) on the October 21 episode of NXT.

William Regal announced via his Twitter account that he had made the decision to vacate the NXT Tag Team Titles after Burch suffered a shoulder injury.

I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT. https://t.co/z3iQdC1Ruc — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021

Burch suffered the injury last week on NXT when he, alongside Oney Lorcan, defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross.

Although Burch and Lorcan won the match, they came off worse from the encounter. It was reported after the bout that Burch had separated his shoulder during the contest.

Which team will win the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship?

NXT Tag Team Titles

The NXT Tag Team Championship have gained a lot of prestige since they were announced. The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has showcased some of the best tag teams WWE has to offer, and these duos often compete for the gold.

Lorcan and Burch had a strong run with the titles, which they defended against the likes of Breezango and the Undisputed ERA. Now that the titles have been vacated, a number of teams will likely state their case for the belts.

As mentioned by Regal in his tweet, he will be addressing the matter tomorrow night on NXT where he will discuss the future of the NXT Tag Team Championship. It is likely that a tournament will be announced because that is the usual route NXT takes in these situations.

Some of the favourites to win the belts are Imperium and MSK. However, another interesting aspect to this story is the involvement of Kross and Balor with the NXT Titles.

Last week on NXT, Scarlett predicted that both wrestlers will be draped in gold when they enter their match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. She could have been alluding to the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Nonetheless, it will be intriguing to see which path NXT takes from here, given that several exciting tag teams are on the roster.