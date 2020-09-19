NXT TakeOver in October possibly using the WWE ThunderDome

This week, WWE announced that the next NXT TakeOver event would be taking place on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

However, unlike the previous two NXT TakeOver events during the COVID-19 pandemic, this NXT TakeOver event may not be taking place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk by WWE officials about hosting the next NXT TakeOver event inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The WWE ThunderDome has hosted all WWE Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown television tapings since the August 21, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In addition to live television tapings, the WWE ThunderDome has also housed pay-per-view events such as SummerSlam and WWE Payback in August.

Despite Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown moving their television tapings to the WWE ThunderDome from the WWE Performance Center, NXT has remained in their usual setting of the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

Should WWE decide to go forward and move TakeOver to the Amway Center in October, the WWE ThunderDome would be set up and ready to use for the black and gold brand. This would mark NXT's first appearance inside the WWE ThunderDome.

If WWE decides against running TakeOver from the WWE ThunderDome, then it is likely the event will take place in it's usual venue at Full Sail University.

NXT TakeOver is currently scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2020. Usually, all TakeOver's have a specific theme or tagline that sets them apart from previous TakeOvers. Such examples of this include NXT TakeOver: In Your House, NXT TakeOver: XXX and NXT TakeOver: Portland, among others. However, the theme of the NXT TakeOver event in October has yet to be announced.

While no matches have been completely revealed for NXT TakeOver, Finn Balor is scheduled to defend his NXT Championship against the winner of the Gauntlet Eliminator Match set for next week's edition of WWE NXT on USA Network.

