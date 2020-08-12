NXT team Indus Sher talk about their characters and goals

WWE NXT tag team Indus Sher have discussed their journey to NXT and aims for the future in WWE. During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times the team of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar also discussed their characters in WWE.

Saurav Gurjar explained that characters of the NXT tag team Indus Sher wanted to pay respect to their heritage while embracing their country and was paramount when developing their characters:

“It was a tough choice for us to decide on our characters and our attires. We wanted to showcase the Indian culture through them and what we wanted to portray was the character of a warrior. We did not want it to be excessive or offensive but at the same time, we wanted to it to clearly show that we are representing India”

Indus Sher also reflected on their careers prior to signing with WWE. Both Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh have extensive backgrounds in competitive sports. Rinku Singh has an background in baseball whereby he was the first ever Indian man to play professional baseball and was eventually signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball. In comparison to Singh, his NXT tag team partner Saurav Gurjar is a former national kickboxing champion and also competed in a plethora of sports such as basketball, boxing and wrestling at a college level.

This background in competitive sports facilitated a WWE tryout for both Singh and Gurjar in Dubai in 2017. This is where the future NXT tag team partners would eventually meet and have stayed in touch ever since. Building on their competitive sports background was not an issue. However, Rinku Singh does admit that the entertainment side of "sports entertainment" took some time to adjust to in NXT:

“It is not difficult for us to pick up the physical part of the business as we both have experience in sports. But, performing in front of a packed crowd is a whole different experience. When we started out, we used to be extremely nervous but with time, we have grown accustomed to the spotlight.”

Future goals in NXT and WWE

Indus Sher made their official WWE NXT television debut on the March 25, 2020 episode of NXT, attacking then-NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle. Since then we have seen both Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar on NXT TV infrequently.

One question that the NXT tag team are often asked is about their long-term goals in WWE and NXT. However, both Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh have remained consistent in what they would like to achieve in WWE:

“Our goal is quite clear. We wanted to become the very first WWE Tag Team Champions from India and to defend the Title at WrestleMania in front of thousands of fans, making our country proud on the global stage.”

What are your thoughts on Indus Sher in WWE NXT? Do you think the team of Saurav and Rinku can win the NXT Tag Team Championships in the future?