NXT Tag Title match set for next week

MSK will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Legado Del Fantasma next week after they again saved a champion from Santos Escobar's wrath.

The NXT Tag Team Champions were the target of several promos throughout the night on Tuesday. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (affectionately called Team Dad by this writer), Grizzled Young Veterans, and Imperium all vowed to dominate the tag team division going forward.

Wes Lee and Nash Carter's rise to the top of NXT's tag division has been incredible to watch, and they've already defeated Legado Del Fantasma and the Grizzled Young Veterans multiple times. But Legado Del Fantasma never gave up on the hunt, and this perseverance led to tonight's events.

Legado Del Fantasma will battle for the NXT Tag Titles next week

Legado Del Fantasma in WWE

While several tag teams called out Wes Lee and Nash Carter this week, only one team actually confronted MSK in the ring, as the NXT Tag Team Champions saved Bronson Reed from an attack from Legado Del Fantasma. MSK has been getting involved in Santos Escobar's affairs as of late, as the duo also saved NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida from multiple beatdowns.

After saving the new North American Champion tonight, it was revealed that MSK will defend the titles against Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado Del Fantasma next week. This match has been brewing for a long time, and these two teams work incredibly well with each other. This bout should be a match of the week contender, without a doubt.

During the 2021 Dusty Cup, MSK knocked off Legado Del Fantasma, who were considered the favorites to win the whole tournament, in the semi-finals. They'd later go on to beat both Legado Del Fantasma and the Grizzled Young Veterans in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. One has to think that this upcoming title bout could be Legado Del Fantasma's last chance.

Will Legado Del Fantasma dethrone the must-see NXT Tag Team Champions known as MSK? Who do you think will walk away with the gold next week? Let us know in the comments below.