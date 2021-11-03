"Added to the hit list" – NXT Superstar sends a warning to Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has a new target on his back. The Blackheart was confronted by Carmelo Hayes on this week's edition of NXT 2.0.

The NXT North American Champion later sent a message through Twitter stating that Tommaso Ciampa just got added to his hit list.

Ciampa, fresh off his victory over Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc, was addressing the crowd when he was interrupted by Hayes and Trick Williams.

The NXT North American Champion told Ciampa that it's not about him anymore, there’s a new school on the rise and he’s its leader. Hayes believes he’s the real champion of NXT and, as long as he’s North American Champion, Ciampa should take a back seat.

Things escalated as Ciampa challenged Hayes to "jump if he's feeling froggy." The Blackheart then dropped Hayes' partner, Trick Williams, for interrupting him.

The segment ended with a staredown between Ciampa and Johnny Gargano as the latter made his way to the ring for the main event.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano teased on NXT

Fans of DIY took a trip down memory lane as the two former partners came face-to-face on this week's edition of WWE NXT. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's rivalry has been one of NXT's greatest.

Their feud dates back to 2017 when Ciampa turned on Gargano after the duo failed to regain the NXT Tag Team Championship. What followed was a series of great matches, including one for the NXT Title in a Last Man Standing match.

Since then, the duo has reunited and broken off multiple times while injuries have denied fans the opportunity to witness the two face each other once again.

Could this finally be the time we get to see two of the greatest NXT stars battle once again? Let us know in the comment section below.

