NXT UK results: Women's Championship on the line, number one contenders crowned

NXT UK saw another busy show this week.

At the BT Sports Studio, the Women's Championship was on the line once more, with Meiko Satomura defending her title against long-time rival Blair Davenport.

Also on the show, the number one contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships were crowned, and the growing rivalry between Nathan Frazer and Die Familie took another turn, when the group attacked Frazer outside.

The animosity between Nina Samuels and Amale also continued, while Sam Gradwell set his sights on Kenny Williams as his next target. Here are all the match results from tonight's show:

Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith def. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff

The number one contenders tournament finally came to a close. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith will now go on to face Moustache Mountain for the Tag Team Championship.

Isla Dawn def. Myla Grace

Isla Dawn continues to tear her way through the womens division with a pinfall victory over Myla Grace.

Meiko Satomura retained the NXT Women's Championship

After weeks of back and forth and a previous attempt at the title, Meiko Satomura defended her championship against Blair Davenport.

This time around, the women went head to head in a Japanese Street Fight. However, the match ended with Davenport unable to continue due to injury. So, The Final Boss will hold on to the title for a while longer. The show ended with Davenport being taken away on a stretcher by medical staff.

Coming soon on NXT UK

Now that the tag team tournament has come to a close, eventual winners Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter will go on to face current title holders Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven).

It also appears that Blair Davenport may be out of action for a while due to suffering an ankle injury. That means there may be a new rival stepping up to face Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women's Championship soon.

What did you think of this week's episode of NXT UK? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

