NXT UK results: new number one contender revealed

In one of the last NXT UK episodes of the year, some of the biggest stars of the brand came out to play. On last week's show, Moustache Mountain defeated Pretty Deadly to become the newest NXT UK Tag Team Champions which made Tyler Bate the first ever Triple Crown Champion of the brand.

This week, the duo came out to celebrate their big win, and many big faces of the brand faced off, with some huge rivalries coming to the forefront.

Charlie Dempsey def. Joe Coffey

Recently, the tensions between Die Familie and Gallus have begun to bubble over. This week was no different, with both teams getting involved in the action, which ended in Dempsey taking home the victory after putting Joe Coffey to sleep, much to the horror of the Gallus boys.

Kenny Williams def. Danny Jones

Despite Mark Andrews not being a part of the match between Kenny Williams and Danny Jones, Williams continued to get into the head of the SUBCULTURE member through his defeat over Jones.

A-Kid def. Nathan Frazer - NXT UK Heritage Cup number one contendership

Since arriving in NXT UK, Nathan Frazer has gone from strength to strength and has become one of the most consistent stars of the brand. Frazer and former NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid were well-matched in their number one contendership match.

The first round ended in a draw, it was Nathan Frazer who managed to score the first fall when he pinned A-Kid in the second round. The third round also ended in a draw.

However, the score was evened when A-Kid won the fourth round. Eventually, it was A-Kid who came out on top, winning the fifth and round. He will now go on to face Noam Dar for the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

Coming soon on NXT UK

In the coming weeks on NXT UK, the number one contender spot for the Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs. In the new year, Symbiosis will go up against Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter and Die Familie will face the team of Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff a week later. The winners of each match will go head to head to determine the first challengers for current champions Moustache Mountain.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also coming soon on NXT UK, Meiko Satomura will put her title on the line against Blair Davenport. Over the past few weeks, Davenport has had her eye on the NXT UK Women's Championship, determined to dethrone The Final Boss.

Edited by Brandon Nell