NXT UK results: title on the line in major match-up, talent exchange gets underway

NXT UK saw another action-filled week at BT Sport Studio. The talent exhange between NXT 2.0 and the UK arm of the brand began, with Von Wagner, Damon Kemp, Lash Legend and Ivy Nile arriving. The full exchange will go down next week.

Also on the show, fresh face Eliza Alexander and ally Xia Brookside celebrated the former's recent win, with Brookside announcing that next week it'll be her turn.

Here are the match results from this week’s show:

Sam Gradwell defeated Kenny Williams.

The pair took part in a back alley brawl which saw Gradwell score a pinfall victory, with the help of a mysterious masked figure.

Emilia McKenzie defeated Stevie Turner.

The protege of Meiko Satomura pinned Turner in singles action.

Moustache Mountain defeated Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter.

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate came out on top in the 2-out-of-3 falls match up, and managed to retain the Tag Team Championships against their long-time rivals.

Coming soon on NXT UK

On next week's show, many familiar faces from NXT 2.0 will be gracing UK shores, and it appears as though Von Wagner may be matched up with Saxon Huxley as their pair bumped into one another.

Isla Dawn was finally granted her rematch against current champion Meiko Satomura, and the White Witch will go head-to-head against the final boss once more, with the NXT UK Women's Championship on the line. Over the past few weeks, Dawn has held the belt hostage after stealing it during a celebration.

In three weeks' time, it will be the 200th anniversary edition of the show. For the special edition, it was announced that Ilja Dragunov will be putting his title on the line against Jordan Devlin once again - the pair will take part in a contract signing on next week's show.

So far, Dragunov has managed to retain the NXT UK Championship over 2.0 star Roderick Strong and A-Kid since he defeated Gunther - who was then still known as Walter - at NXT TakeOver 36.

