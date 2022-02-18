NXT UK results: New championship challenger emerges

On NXT UK this week, multiple rivlaries appeared to heat up. Animosity began to build between Xia Brookside and Amale, The French Hope. Tensions also came to a head between Kenny Williams and Sam Gradwell. Prior to their match, Williams feigned injury with stolen crutches. Post-match, he attacked Gradwell and even went far enough to cut off his hair.

In case you missed the action, here are the match results from the rest of this week’s show:

Sam Gradwell def. Kenny Williams

In one of the most heated rivlaries at the moment, Gradwell scored a clean victory. However, that didn't stop Kenny Williams resorting to dirty tactics and shaving off Sam Gradwell's mohawk in a vicious post-match attack.

Emilia McKenzie def. Angel Hayze

McKenzie continues to rise as a dominant member of the women's division.

Stevie Turner def. Myla Grace

Up-and-comer Turner scored a big win on this week's show.

Jordan Devlin def. Wolfgang

Despite not winning the NXT UK Championship from Ilja Dragunov a few weeks ago, The Irish Ace proved that he is still a force to be reckoned with after scoring an impressive pinfall victory.

Also on the show, champion Ilja Dragunov found himself with a new challenger. Following a handful of great wins, Nathan Frazer has established himself as a potential future NXT UK Champion.

Coming soon on NXT UK

Following their victory in the tag team tournament, winners Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter will face current champions Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) on next week's show. Carter and Smith fended off competition from many big stars of the brand, including runners up Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz, who used to be partnered up with RAW Superstar Doudrop.

It is not yet confirmed whether Nathan Frazer will be granted a title match against Ilja Dragunov, but it will be interesting to see what develops between the pair.

